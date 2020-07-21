This quiz shows if you’re a good candidate for relationship
Many people yearn to be in a relationship that will lead to marriage but not everybody has what it takes to be a good partner.
Are you quick/hot tempered?
Very
No
Yes, but I have good self control too
When you get angry do you want to throw your hands?
Sometimes but I control myself
Yes
At all
Do you find it difficult to apologise when you wrong others?
Yes, it makes me feel inferior
No, it eases my mind and heart
Sometimes, but I apologise eventually
Do you insist on apologies before you forgive?
Yes, it’s very important
No, I forgive for God sake and my own peace
I don’t even forgive at all
How do you feel when rebuked?
Inferior and hated
Loved
He/she is just nagging
Can you hit your partner when you get angry?
Yes, to correct him/her
Not at all
Once in a while the temptation comes
Do you tell people the truth even if it is offensive to them?
No, I don’t want to create enemies
Yes, I don’t like to be a sycophant
I find nice ways to communicate it even if it hurts
Are you tolerant to people’s views?
Yes, nobody is a repository of all wisdom
No, unless they are older, more experienced, educated and wealthier
Yes, but some people are simply annoying
You are a good candidate for a relationship. But don’t get complacent; there’s always more room for improvement
You have a long way to go if you ever want to go into a long-lasting and impactful relationship but all hope is not lost; you can start working on yourself now.
You are getting there but you have to push harder, work on yourself further and with time, you will be the best partner for someone.
