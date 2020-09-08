  1. Filla

Take this quiz honestly to see if you have what it takes to survive Anas' secret cameras

Andreas Kamasah
When investigative journalists expose wrongdoing in the society through the use of secret cameras, almost everyone including those who are equally guilty of similar or the same acts descend heavily on the culprits. Answer these questions honestly as if you're assessing yourself and let's see your chances of survival if Anas Aremeyaw Anas takes his cameras close to you.

Do you make your colleagues mark you present at work when in fact, you were absent?

Always
Never
Sometimes

Do you record wrong reporting time when you arrive at work late?

Never
Sometimes
Always

Do you switch from the company’s internet connection to your personal one when you are about to do private things?

Sometimes
Never
Always

Do you leave the office before closing time when nobody is watching?

Never
Sometimes
Always

Do you use your employer’s paid-for time for private things?

Always
Sometimes
Never

Do you like using dubious means to make extra money on the blindside of your employer?

Never
Sometimes
Always

How much money can compromise your conscience?

I'm incorruptible but if the money is huge enough to turn my life around, I'll think about it
I don't give small money chance; once it is money, I don't care how much it is
None, I'm incorruptible

If you found a purse containing GHS100k, a voter ID card and passport on your way to a job interview, what would you do?

I'll pick out the money, throw away the purse and the God-forsaken ID card and passport away and return home.
I will send it to the nearest police station or a media house so the owner can be found. My reward is in heaven
I will hide half of the money before I send the rest to the nearest police station or a media house so the owner can be found.

What will compel you to vote for any politician in the forthcoming elections?

If he/she gives me money enough to relieve me from my financial problems
I will simply vote because it is my civic duty
I will take money from all of them and vote for my preferred candidate on the election day
Your score: Anas can even catch you manually without using a secret camera. You better change now because this is how the judges, GFA officials and others started and they ended up falling scandalously
Your score: Great! If you were really honest in answering the questions, then Ghana needs more of your kind to progress
Your score: You are gradually getting corrupt. If you don’t change now, you'll become addicted and likely to be caught up by the secret cameras sooner than later
Source: Pulse Ghana
Andreas Kamasah
