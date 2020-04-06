The development is believed to be the first known infection in an animal in the U.S. or the first tiger anywhere in the World.

The federal officials and the zoo announced the incident after a test was conducted in Iowa by the USDA's National Veterinary Services Laboratory.

According to the zoo, the tiger called Nadia was allegedly exposed to the virus by a zoo worker who wasn't yet showing symptoms.

It added that "appropriate preventative measures have been implemented to care for the cats and minimize further exposure.''

Meanwhile, the Wildlife Conservation Society has revealed that six other large cats and three African lions are also showing Coronavirus symptoms, but they are all expected to recover.

"Though they have experienced some decrease in appetite, the cats at the Bronx Zoo are otherwise doing well under veterinary care and are bright, alert, and interactive with their keepers," the zoo's release said.