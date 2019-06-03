The Nigerian multi-millionaire, Cosmas Maduka whose net worth is reported to be $800 million, is captured in a viral video preaching the word of God to the populace in the streets of Lagos.

Reno Omokri, a former aide to Nigeria’s former President Goodluck Jonathan who shared the video on twitter wrote: “This is Cosmas Maduka, CEO of Coscharis Motors. Worth $800 million. An evangelist. He does NOT collect tithes or owns Private Jets. But, he evangelises in the streets. Be suspicious of any Christianity whose end result is MONEY and not SOUL WINNING #FreeLeahSharibu #RenosNuggets.”

Cosmas Maduka is reported to have built his company from scratch and made genuine money. Maybe he believes it was by the grace of God that he has gotten to his current status, hence the need to spread his word to others to seek his face.