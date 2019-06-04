Ghanaian boss and daughter murdered by security guards in Nigeria over 3-month salary arrears

The deceased, Kwakye Kwaku Richards, and his 27-year-old daughter, Kwakye Tope were reportedly murdered at their residence in Ojomo Akintan Estate on Ilesha/Owo expressway, Ondo State.

According to lindaikejisblog.com, the Ondo state Commissioner of Police, Undie Adie told news men that the suspects, Ayuba Idris, and Taisu Abubakar, both aged 20 had been on their wanted list in relation to the killing of Kwakye and his daughter before their eventual arrest in Kano and Sokoto states respectively.

"The two suspects initially said they killed the 71-years-old Richards because he refused to pay them three months' salaries. They, however, later recanted their claim by admitting that the deceased did not owe them any salary. They also said they decided to kill the daughter on the same day in order to cover their track since she saw them the day they killed her father,'' Undie Adie told the media.

The suspects who cited failure of the deceased to pay their salary arrears as reason for their heinous crime claim to have committed it under the influence of hard drugs.

One of the suspects is quoted as saying: “On that day, we took Tramadol and Indian hemp and just decided to kill the man. While strangulating him, his daughter saw us, so we killed her too in order to cover up.”

The police commissioner said that the suspects would be arraigned for court after investigations are done.