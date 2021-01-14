According to the Ghana News Agency, the suspects, Nana Yaw, 28, and Opiah Mensah, 17, tried to convince a Prison officer to help them convey 15 slabs of suspected narcotic substance to an inmate.

Superintendent Vincent Ziniel, the Central Regional Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ghana Prisons Service, confirmed the arrest in an interview with the news agency on Tuesday.

The officer explained that the two unemployed suspects had contacted a Prison Officer of the Ankaful Maximum Security Prisons to convince him to smuggle the substance into the prison yard to be given to an inmate by name, Kwasi Boakye who is currently serving a 45-year prison term.

Mr. Ziniel was full of praise for the said Prison Officer who informed his superiors about the matter leading to the arrest of the suspects at a guest house at Abiee, a community near Ankaful on Saturday, January 9, the GNA reported.

They have been placed in custody at the Elmina Police station while investigations continue, and if found guilty after trial, they may end up becoming prisoners like the inmates they were trying to send the narcotic substance to.

"Anyone, particularly inmates who think they can connive with officers to perpetrate such crimes will have to reconsider their actions," the prison PRO warned.

Meanwhile, a Cape Coast Circuit Court remanded Nana Yaw into prison custody on Wednesday.

When he appeared in court, his plea was not taken and would reappear in court on Wednesday, January 27 for hearing.

His 17-year old accomplice was however granted police inquiry bail.

In other news, a 40-year-old father will spend the next 15 years in prison after being jailed by a Suhum Circuit Court presided by Her Honour Diana Adu Asare for defiling his 12-year-old biological daughter for three consecutive years.

Reports say David Owusu is a farmer who lived together with his wife, the victim and their other children at Anum Apapam in the Ayensuano District of the Eastern Region.

Chief Inspector Owusu Sekyere told the court that on December 26, 2020, the mother of the victim went to church with two other children at about 7:00 am leaving the victim and her eight 8-year-old sibling in the care of the convict.

However, surprisingly, she returned home only to find the husband having sexual intercourse with the victim.

The angry mother then interrogated the victim and she disclosed that her father has had sexual intercourse with her since she was nine-years-old but warned her not to tell anyone else she would die.