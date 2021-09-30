University of Ghana graduate elected President of the African Society of Cambridge University

She is currently pursuing a Ph.D. in Education and International Development at Cambridge University.

Ben Dotsei Malor, former Presidential Spokesperson and Director of Communications for ex-president John Mahama shared the story of the beautiful compatriot on his Facebook page.

He wrote: “Alice comes from a very modest background, but has become an inspiration to me and many others, especially younger folks, through her hard /smart work, brilliance, and excellence. She is passionate about sustainable systems that can attract and retain girls and women in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, especially in Technical and Vocational Education and Training.”

“She loves to serve, especially as a strong advocate for the acquisition of valuable, essential, and lucrative skills, especially by the youth, towards Ghana’s sustainable development. This has led her to establish an NGO, called "Education and Aspirations Hub", to pursue her strong belief in using appropriate, relevant, and timely career guidance that can yield great transformation for youth in Ghana’s pre-tertiary education system,” the now-Chief Editor - Dailies of the UN News at the United Nations added.

African Society of Cambridge University’s stated mission is “to be a focal point for people who share an interest in and commitment to Africa. The ASCU platform is one for networking and discourse on issues of Pan-African importance.”