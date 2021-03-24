According to a statement released by the Kremlin, the President was okay after taking the yet-to-be known vaccine and was looking forward to a full working day.

"Putin was vaccinated against the coronavirus. (He) feels good. Tomorrow he has a full working day," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media late Tuesday night, March 23.

Unlike the other world leaders who chose to make it public to boost confidence in the vaccines and ginger people to willingly take them, no video or images of Putin’s vaccination process have been made available.

Peskov said that the reason the vaccination was not being recorded was because Putin "doesn't like" being vaccinated on camera, before adding, "you will have to take our word for it."

He added: "The President devotes a fairly significant part of his working time to events, talks, meetings related to vaccination, vaccine production, and so on and so forth.

"As for vaccination under the cameras, he has never been a supporter [of it], he doesn't like it."

What has heightened the skepticism is the fact that Peskov declined to disclose the type of vaccine administered on Putin.

"We deliberately do not say what kind of vaccine the president will take, all the while noting that all three Russian vaccines are absolutely reliable and effective," he said.

The development appears unusual of a leader who sometimes poses topless and shares photos of himself fishing or hiking.

Initially, it looked like Putin was reluctant to get the vaccine although he qualified for vaccination since late December.

He was criticized for not taking advantage of the opportunity to have the vaccine on Live TV as his colleagues have done to encourage hesitant Russians to get vaccinated.