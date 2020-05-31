President of GPCC, Rev Prof Paul Frimpong-Manso said the church is prepared to apply the precautionary measures to resist the spread of COVID-19 .

Responding to a question of whether the church is ready for service if President Nana Akufo-Addo lifts the restrictions, Prof Frimpong-Manso, who is also the General Superintendent of Assemblies of God told Power FM there is no cause for alarm when it comes to the church doing the right thing.

According to him, churches have proper structures and the capacity to roll out effective social distancing and safety measures unlike the market places and other business centres which have a challenge adhering to safety etiquettes.

“You see the ban was on social gathering but we have Parliament meeting…in the markets, they say social distancing but markets sometimes are crowded so if we can have people meeting at the market and Parliament is meeting, recently chiefs were installing their traditional leaders which was not the best, so I think preventing church and asking church members not to meet is not the best.

READ ALSO: More details on beauty queen wife of Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin who has filed for divorce

“At this time we’re all helping to put in some mechanisms so we are expecting that in the shortest possible time, churches should be able to meet but with certain conditions in place.

“For instance, the church should not be full to 100 percent capacity but will be divided for instance a church with a capacity of 1,000 can divide themselves into about five to 10 services having sanitisers and putting in place all the necessary protocols and some guidelines to govern the running of the church,” Prof Frimpong-Manso is quoted as saying.

His assurance comes as expectations are mixed among religious groups and Ghanaians in general about whether President Akufo Addo should lift the restrictions placed on social gatherings since the outbreak of the coronavirus.