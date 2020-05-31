It was gathered that Miss Omozuwa, who was a 100-level Microbiology student of UNIBEN, goes to read everyday at The Redeemed Christian Church of God in Nigeria where she was beaten, raped and hit with a fire extinguisher by unknown men.

According to a report, “the church’s security officer had gone to collect the keys to the church from its keeper when he was told that there was someone in the church already.

“He got to the church only to find Uwaila in a pool of blood and next to her was the fire extinguisher which was used to bash her face.

“He ran back to inform the key keeper and his wife, who went to the church to meet her lifeless, thinking she was dead.”

However, after careful observation, she was rushed to the hospital when a movement of her hand indicated she was still alive.

READ ALSO: CSIR reveals areas in Ghana where apples can grow

Student raped and murdered inside church (Photo)

With her last breath, she revealed how she was reading alone when she was attacked with a fire extinguisher, raped and beaten.

The case was eventually reported to Oregbeni Police Station, but nothing has been done about it so far.

To keep the case from becoming a cold one, friends and family have now taken to social media to demand action.

Source: Instablog9ja