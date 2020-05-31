It is said that the fruit grows only in very cool areas, resulting in the view that Africa cannot support the growth of apple due to the hot temperatures.

But the CSIR has said that apples can grow in very cool areas like Abetifi, Amedzofe and Aburi because these areas experience temperate-like weather conditions that can accommodate the growth of apples and can allow apple trees to go through chilling stress before flowering.

"However, other humid areas in the country can only tolerate the tropical apple varieties common in India and other Asian regions.

"It is our position that the Government of Ghana takes a critical look at the prospects of producing the fruit in Ghana. The CSIR-Crops Research Institute is capable of using tissue culture techniques to further evaluate and confirm this experiment".

This disclosure follows the confirmation by the centre that an apple tree is currently growing at Atimatim Taaboum in the Ashanti region.

Earlier reports of an apple tree growing at Wiamoase in the Sekyere South District of the Ashanti Region later turned out to be a fig tree.