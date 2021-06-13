Police shoot suspected robber at GIMPA/Fiesta Royal junction

It is reported that the officers moved to the area which has become a robbery hotspot lately to pursue the suspected robbers after receiving a tip-off from a taxi driver who had been robbed.

According to DSP Afia Tenge, the officers opened fire on the suspects as they attempted escaping after sensing danger. In the process, while others managed to escape, one of the suspects was hit by a bullet, leading to his arrest.

“After a short while, the suspects emerged again; this time from another direction of the forest to continue their operation. The team started monitoring their operation; and not quite long after, they pounced on another driver who was also in traffic and the team gave them a hot chase. One of them managed to escape by climbing a fence wall, but another suspect, whose name we have as Kofi Mensah was shot while attempting to jump the wall too” DSP Tenge said as quoted by Citinewsroom.com.

The injured suspect was rushed to the Police Hospital where he was treated and discharged before he was detained. He is expected to be arraigned before the court on Monday.

This latest arrest is not the first to have been carried out on that GIMPA/Fiesta Royal road. Earlier, four other robbery suspects were nabbed bringing all arrests within one week to five.

The Achimota School District Police Command reportedly arrested 43-year-old Richard Bokor for attempted robbery on that same road after he smashed the side glass of a vehicle in an attempt to rob its occupant.

The police have turned their attention to that stretch of road following numerous complaints by road users most of which are posted on social media instead.

Most of the victims claimed to have lost confidence in the law enforcement agency, hence the decision to resort to social media to share their ordeals instead.

Meanwhile, an ex-prisoner has disclosed that inmates engage in worse criminal activities while inside Ghana’s prisons than what led to their imprisonment.

According to the man who spoke in an interview with UTV, the prisons are supposed to be places of rehabilitation but they end up worsening the prisoners and they come out to be hardened criminals.

He revealed that most of the fraudulent activities that go on in the country are perpetrated by inmates although they don’t have freedom.

He said although they are in prison, they control most activities outside, including Mobile Money fraud, strange calls from people claiming to be mallams, people claiming to be stranded at the airport among other common fraudulent activities.

The man alleged that some prison officials are aware of the activities inside the prisons, adding that some inmates even use iPhones in the prisons.

As if all the above revelations were not frightening enough, he added that criminal activities inside Ghana’s prisons are so established that they even cut mobile phone SIM cards in there that they use for their operations.

He also touched on how he sometimes ingests Indian Hemp coming from outside the prisons into his anus to sell to inmates at exorbitant prices after which he gives the money to a certain prison officer.

From his narration, it appears that some of the monies that mobile money agents and individual users of the various digital platforms lose to criminals end up in prisons.

He said he was jailed for a narcotic-related offence and he spent 10 years in prison before coming out.