Whose daughter is this? Man flogs wife brutally for cheating with neighbour (Photos)

Social media users are divided over the propriety or otherwise of a severe bodily harm allegedly inflicted on an unidentified woman by her equally unidentified husband after the latter allegedly caught the former cheating on him with a neighbour.

A twitter user identified as BadGal Maddie posted heartbreaking photos of the incident which she captioned: “Her husband did this to her because she was caught having s*x with a neighbor. Twitter lawyer & judges I have brought this to the court for y’all to judge this case, was the husband right or wrong?”

It is unclear where in Nigeria the obvious assault occurred, but some Facebook users support the man for taking the action he took, while others condemn it.