In the video, the alleged robber could be seen being hit in the face by occupants of the car from right left and centre as some of them grabbed one of his hands and pulled his head to the window.

While they assaulted him the car was also moving and dragging him along.

READ ALSO: Whose daughter is this? Man flogs wife brutally for cheating with neighbour (Photos)

The video has garnered over 2000 likes on social media after it was posted by a twitter user, @Yourwavgod.

He captioned the video: “Somewhere in Africa, this guy tried to snatch a phone quickly from a passenger in this car, but unfortunately they all grabbed his hand. Now they are driving him to another country.”

While some condemned the instant injustice meted out to the guy, others held the view that he deserved the treatment he got.

Watch the video below: