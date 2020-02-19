In China where the epidemic originated, whatever it takes to avoid catching the virus, even if ridiculous, people are more than willing to do it.

A Chinese woman went viral recently after being video-recorded while visiting a hospital in Luzhou, China’s south-western Sichuan Province, in a rather unusual getup – a giant inflatable giraffe costume. In the short clip posted by Chinese video platform Pear Video, the woman can be seen walking around in the awkward brown plastic costume with only a small window of clear plastic film to see through.

According to Odditycentral.com, the woman identified as Ms.said that as the strongest member of her family, it fell to her to visit the hospital where her father usually treated his respiratory problems before the coronavirus epidemic and ask his doctor to perform a virtual checkup, through a webcam.

She did put on an expired medical mask she had lying around the house, but fearing it wasn’t enough to protect her, she decided to put on the plastic giraffe costume as well.

“I have been wearing this mask for a while,” Ms He said about her face mask, which had expired in 2017. “There’s no face mask available for sale.”

The hospital staff filmed the development and it has since gone viral on social media.