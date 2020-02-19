It was probably one of the factors mentioned above that got a Kansas-based businessman fed up with pursuing women, so he has chosen to delegate the search for a life partner to a broker and pay him for the service.

The 47-year-old Jeff Gebhart doesn’t need someone to complete him, but he would like to meet someone to share his amazing life with, and he is willing to pay $25,000 to whoever helps him find the caliber of woman he yearns for.

According to Odditycentral.com, the eligible bachelor claims that he has grown tired of traditional dating and hates online dating services, so he decided to try something special. Last week, he launched the website “Date Jeff G”.

“In a relationship, I’m supportive, open-minded, generous and fun. I’m a happy guy with an unbelievable life,” Gebhart wrote on his website. “I don’t need a person to ‘complete’ me, but I’m looking for a person with qualities that will allow us to complement each other. I’d like to find someone who is fun, easy to spend time with, someone who is confident, driven, shares the same interests as I and has a zest for life.”

The girl of his dreams would also have to be funny and not take herself too seriously, be kind to others, share Jeff’s values and positive attitude, and above all, she would have to love dogs, particularly the 47-year-old’s pet canine, Gunner. The bachelor loves dogs, so much in fact that he is offering to make a $25,000 donation to a no-kill dog shelter or charity, in the name of the person who finds him a girlfriend, on top of the $25,000 promised as a prize, the news website further reports.

Well, money is had to come by, so everyone places a premium on value for it when spending. The matchmaker should not be quick in thinking that the $25,000 is easy to win because the financial prize upfront.

First, after finding the lady for Gebhart he and his suggested match would have to date for 365 consecutive days for the matchmaker to receive any money, and even then, they would receive it in five annual instalments of $5,000.

Secondly, if Gebhart becomes single before the five years is up, the matchmaker doesn’t receive any more money than what they have already earned, although the matchmaker is not to blame for his singleness.

If the matchmaker is entitled to $25,000, then there must be something equally gargantuan in store for the eligible lady but that also has strings attached.

Gebhart says if they nominate themselves, then they are not eligible for the $25,000 prize. They also have to sign up via his website for the chance to be selected, and complete an online survey developed by a clinical psychiatrist. This allows the bachelor to sift through the candidates before meeting them or even seeing photos of them.

“You have a big number that apply, you put them through a Willy Wonka machine and the ones that come out are the ones that would be great candidates for me,” Gebhart told KCTV. “Any one of them and that’s without looking at pictures or knowing the chemistry or anything.”

Well, people do all kinds of populist things these days to become popular but this bachelor is as serious as the word.

“The main objective of this is to find the right girl for me, wherever she is,” Gebhart stressed.