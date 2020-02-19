Deaths resulting from the disease is reported to have risen beyond 2,000 with thousands of infections.

In a bid to prevent it from further spreading, various countries have put measures in place to safeguard their entry points.

A video making rounds online shows some officials spraying passengers at the airport one after the other as they step out of the aeroplane.

The spraying exercise is reported to have taken place at one of the Chinese airports.

Watch the video below: