The Nigerian lady identified as Fatima Yusuf could not remain silent any longer over the sacrilegious act as some Muslims frown on reading the Bible, and they forbid their children to read it.

“I have been reading the Bible for 6 months now, there’s just something about it that brings me peace,” Fatima Yusuf wrote on Twitter.

Well, there may not be anything wrong with Christians reading the Quran and the vice versa. It may rather broaden their understandings of the two religions and their practices.