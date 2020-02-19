A couple who took that scary risk close to four decades ago has recently celebrated their success over the period.

They reportedly tied the knot in the 80s and recently marked their 37 years in the marital sphere.

A Twitter user who claimed the said couple are her parents got social media virtually frenzy when she posted their images online.

Couple who married just 3 days after meeting celebrates 37 years of a successful union

The user only identified as Africanprize, expressed her admiration for her parents, eulogising their rare commitment and dedication to each other over the years.

"My parents got married three days after they met. They just celebrated 37 years. Love knows no timeline," she wrote.

Africanprize further excited her followers with photos of her then young mother and how she looks now at age 54.

Her post has left many people confused as some thought it is an exemplary love story worth celebrating, while others deemed it unbelievable.