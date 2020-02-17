The GUM party recently outdoored its manifesto which it said was in line with the vision of Ghana’s first president Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

A report by Ghgossip.com says Sofo Kyiriabosom has selected the founder of International God’s Way International Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim as his running mate for Ghana Union Movement (GUM) party ahead of election 2020.

According to the popular man of God, both the NDC and NPP governments have failed the country, so it is time for the church to redeem the nation.

Daniel Obinim has been praising Kyiriabosom since he publicly declared his intention to contest the highest office of the land, so if his reported selection as running mate is anything to go by, it will be no surprise.

Men of God have always shied away from partisan politics for fear of losing or hurting their gongregation member, so Kyiriabosom and Obinim would be blazing the trail.