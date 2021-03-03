She made the vow after some kind-hearted Ghanaians have intervened to put a smile on her face following the devastating experience she has been subjected to by her husband.

Following the news of her situation, Ghanaians have made contributions totaling GHC13,958.00 to lessen her suffering as well as the children.

GHC10, 972.00 out of the contribution was spent on renting a fully furnished chamber and hall self-contained apartment at Ofaakor them which will be due in three years, Adomonline.com reported.

Woman whose husband impregnated her 2 daughters at Kasoa can now smile, thanks to Ghanaians

“I don’t need him again in my life, he has put me through a lot and it’s so painful,” Gladys Koomson said after relocating with her children into the newly rented apartment.

It would be recalled that news broke a few days ago about her 41-year-old husband, Kwaku Boateng having impregnated his two stepdaughters (names withheld) aged 15 and 13 years.

The older girl has given birth to a six-month-old baby boy, while the 13-year-old is six months pregnant.

They claimed that their stepfather had warned them not to inform anyone about his sexual intercourse with them, else they would die, hence failed to inform their mother about it.

The mother of the girls explained that she sells pure water, so she was always away from home. Her husband who is a bread baker took advantage of her absence to have sex with them whenever he returned from work.

Madam Koomson said life had become tough for her to feed, clothe, school and shelter the children, who sleep in a kiosk and on a floor mat that gets soaked when it rains.

Now, she and the children can heave a sigh of relief, thanks to the benevolence of Ghanaians.