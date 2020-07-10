Jude Idada, a Nigerian writer took to Facebook to narrate his experience with the youngster.

According to him, he was on his way to a retail store when he met the girl soaked after being under the rain for hours.

The young girl who sampled her peppered meat and snail in a transparent container approached him and begged him to buy some of her food.

Jude said he initially refused to buy from the girl because he wasn't interested but she insisted, so he paid for 10 pieces and gave it to her to eat.

Writer can’t believe a 13-year-old hawker offered him sex in appreciation for buying her food

He said the girl was so grateful that she asked if he lived alone, so she would come and give him sex in appreciation for his kind gesture.

Read Jude’s narration below:

