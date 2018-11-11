Ghana fortunate to have Akufo-Addo as president- Rawlings

news

Former President Jerry John Rawlings has said Ghana is fortunate to have Akufo-Addo as president of Ghana.

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) founder, addressing a recent event, noted that he respects the president for "certain principles and values.”

He said: “We are very fortunate that somebody like Nana Akufo-Addo has emerged over here. People think I like that man to high heavens, no, but I respect him for certain principles and values.”

Touching on the fight against corruption, the ex-president said he hopes president Akufo-Addo will do more despite the establishment of the Special Prosecutor’s Office and the appointment of former attorney general Martin Amidu as Ghana’s first Special Prosecutor.

“I will continue to pray and I sincerely hope that he stay the track and he will devote, possibly 30 percent of his time…70 percent for the development programmes, projects etc, but at least 25-30 percent to fight corruption and corruptible tendencies,” he said.