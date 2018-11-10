Pulse.com.gh logo
Mahama desperate for my attention, I won't respond to his jabs- Akufo-Addo

According to him, they are taking "jabs" at him to "ostensibly" prop up their campaigns, adding that, they are "desperately" seeking his attention.

play Nana Akufo-Addo, president of Ghana.

President Nana AKufo-Addo has said he won't respond to criticisms of some National Democratic Congress (NDC presidential candidates

According to him, the aspirants are taking "jabs" at him to "ostensibly" prop up their campaigns, adding that, they are "desperately" seeking his attention.

He was speaking at the University for Development Studies, Tamale in the Northern Region.

He said: "I am sure you have seen and heard some of the presidential aspirants of the leading opposition party taking jabs at my government in order, ostensibly, to prop up their campaigns. And, whilst at it, they desperately trying to get me to respond to them.

"Let me state here and now, for the record, president Akufo-Addo will not respond to presidential aspirants. He will respond to presidential candidates that have been duly elected by their parties.

"Then, he will engage those who think Ghanaians have short memories."

Although the president was addressing all the 13 NDC flagbearers, it was his concluding comments that made it obvious he was responding to former president John Mahama.

The ex-president was in December 2013 reported by the Daily Graphic to have said Ghanaians have short memories.

He said Ghanaians seem to easily forget about the achievements of his administration and rather focus on the negatives that have made the most headlines this year.

