Asiedu Nketia is a dictator - NDC man

The National Treasurer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Alhaji Abdullah Ahmed Abdullah has urged party delegates to vote out General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, during national executive elections.

According to him, some executives at the party's headquarters have organised themselves into a mafia and are stalling the progress of the party.

He has accused him Asiedu Nketia and referred to him as a dictator.

He stated that Asiedu Nketia is very proud and does not give opportunities to the youth in the party to express themselves.

In an interview on Accra-based Asempa FM, he said the party's National Chairman, Kofi Portuphy, is unable to control him.

"There has never been an issue raised by Chairman Portuphy or myself at our meetings that Asiedu Nketia has approved before. When I make suggestions they throw it away saying it is illegal. Chairman Portuphy is unable to control him. Asiedu Nketia is a dictator. He has a bad attitude. He does not listen to advice. He likes insulting people. When you say something and it goes against them, they push the young guys to insult you," he added.