Amidu petitioned to prosecute Charlotte Osei


  • Published:
The office of the Special Prosecutor has been filed with a new petition to prosecute former Electoral Commissioner, Charlotte Osei.

The petition, according to Daily Guide was filed by two staff member of the Electoral Commission.

The petition for the Special Prosecutor’s Office to institute criminal investigations included the contract given to Aerovote Limited to print pink sheets for the 2016 general elections; the request for a new EC head office building from the Mahama administration, which she went ahead to spend the taxpayer’s money to partition; her position at Ghana Re-Insurance; as well as a contract awarded to Superlock Technology Limited (STL).

Corruption Fight Akufo-Addo inaugurates Special Prosecutor's Office Board

Charlotte Osei and her two deputies, Amadu Sulley and Georgina Opoku-Amakwah were booted out of office by President Akufo-Addo for gross incompetence and procurement breaches in July.

The petitioners also charged the Special Prosecutor to  include the contract to construct pre-fabricated offices for the commission, a contract to another company called Dreamoval, another one to Quazar Limited, which were all captured in the report of the Chief Justice’s five-member committee that recommended the dismissal of the chairperson of the EC.

According to the petitioners, “Mrs. Osei, without recourse to the commission, and without seeking approval of the commissioners, requested a new office building for the commission. Even though the commission was never given any proper land documents transferring ownership or use of the building to the commission, Mrs. Osei instructed the spending of almost GH¢154,000,000 of the commission’s money in the internal partitioning of the building alone,” adding “to date, the ownership of the building has not been ascertained and the commission cannot move into the building.”

They suggested to the Special Prosecutor that “it is a clear case of causing financial loss to the state.”

They further claimed the sacked EC Boss submitted GH¢1 million for the renovation of the official bungalow for the chairperson without recourse to the commission or appropriate staff of the commission.

