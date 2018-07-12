Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Akufo-Addo inaugurates Special Prosecutor's Office Board


Corruption Fight Akufo-Addo inaugurates Special Prosecutor's Office Board

Nana Akufo-Addo expressed confidence in the board and charged them to discharge their duties without fear or favour.

  • Published:
Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo play

Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo

(AFP/File)

The Governing Board of the Office of the Special Prosecutor have been sworn in by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He sworn in the members at the Jubilee House in Accra on Thursday.

The Board members are: from the Office of the Special Prosecutor, the Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu and his deputy Jane Cynthia Naa Koshie Lamptey; Deputy Commissioner of Police Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo Dankwa, Mr Charles Nana Antwi, a representative of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO); Mrs Linda Ofori Kwafo, Ghana Integrity Initiative.

READ ALSO: I'm not like Akufo-Addo, I'm incorruptible - John Mahama declares

It also includes Mr Addai Wereko Tawiah, a representative of the office of the Auditor-General; Mr Kofi Boadu Boakye, a representative of the Financial Intelligence Centre; Mr Charles Ayamado, a representative of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) and Mr Kweku Domfe, a representative of the Ministry of National Security.

Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu play

Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu

 

Nana Akufo-Addo expressed confidence in the board and charged them to discharge their duties without fear or favour.

He said he will support them in the discharge of their duty and encouraged the Ministry of Finance to make available a budget for the smooth running of the office.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor is one of the main promises by Akufo-Addo during the 2016 general elections. The office is to help the Attorney General's Department in the fight against corruption in the country.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

J.H. Mensah’s Death: Rawlings mourns J.H. Mensah J.H. Mensah’s Death Rawlings mourns J.H. Mensah
RIP: Rawlngs mourns former political 'rival' J.H Mensah RIP Rawlngs mourns former political 'rival' J.H Mensah
#OpenUGMC: University of Ghana Medical Center to finally open on July 18 #OpenUGMC University of Ghana Medical Center to finally open on July 18
275 Buses Saga: CHRAJ to officially probe Freddie Blay 275 Buses Saga CHRAJ to officially probe Freddie Blay
BREAKING: Veteran politician J.H. Mensah dead BREAKING Veteran politician J.H. Mensah dead
Outcast: Freddie Blay is an imposter in the NPP - Nyaho Tamakloe barks Outcast Freddie Blay is an imposter in the NPP - Nyaho Tamakloe barks

Recommended Videos

Politics: Mahama admin rejected imported ambulance - Health Minister Politics Mahama admin rejected imported ambulance - Health Minister
Politics: Mahama mocks Freddie Blay, NPP over 275 buses Politics Mahama mocks Freddie Blay, NPP over 275 buses
Inusah Fuseini: I won’t contest 2020, I should’ve done more for Tamale Central Inusah Fuseini I won’t contest 2020, I should’ve done more for Tamale Central



Top Articles

1 275 Buses Controversy Vote buying accusations against me very 'foolish'...bullet
2 Lawsuit Kweku Baako drags Nana Addo to court over Charlotte Osei's sackingbullet
3 275 Buses Controversy NDC will put Blay in jail on return to power –...bullet
4 BREAKING Veteran politician J.H. Mensah deadbullet
5 270 Buses Controversy Freddie Blay didn't buy votes, he only...bullet
6 Vote-Buying Allegations Creation of new regions not intended...bullet
7 Ghana Beyond Aid? China donates $300,000, 2 buses to Ghana's...bullet
8 275 Bus Controversy Blay tells critics to emulate NPP's...bullet
9 National Development Govt sets up cattle ranch to...bullet
10 Campaign Promise 'One village, One dam' being...bullet

Top Videos

1 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
2 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
3 Greedy Bastards NDC infiltrated by self-seeking opportunists – Mahamabullet
4 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
5 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
6 Condolences Sam George speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet
7 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
8 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25%bullet
9 Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest...bullet
10 Political News Prof. Oquaye to be sworn in again as...bullet

Politics

Okudzeto Ablakwa
Ghana Card Saga NPP plotting to rig 2020 elections - Minority
Emile Short
Visa Scandal Publish report that exonerated Pius Hadzide - Emile Short to Akuffo-Addo
President Akufo-Addo
Nationwide Tour I'm not stealing Mahama's projects - Akufo-Addo
National Organiser of NPP, Sammy Awuku
NPP Delegates Congress I funded 200 motorbikes; why can’t Blay provide 275 buses? – Sammy Awuku