Akufo-Addo inaugurates Special Prosecutor's Office Board

The Governing Board of the Office of the Special Prosecutor have been sworn in by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He sworn in the members at the Jubilee House in Accra on Thursday.

The Board members are: from the Office of the Special Prosecutor, the Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu and his deputy Jane Cynthia Naa Koshie Lamptey; Deputy Commissioner of Police Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo Dankwa, Mr Charles Nana Antwi, a representative of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO); Mrs Linda Ofori Kwafo, Ghana Integrity Initiative.

It also includes Mr Addai Wereko Tawiah, a representative of the office of the Auditor-General; Mr Kofi Boadu Boakye, a representative of the Financial Intelligence Centre; Mr Charles Ayamado, a representative of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) and Mr Kweku Domfe, a representative of the Ministry of National Security.

Nana Akufo-Addo expressed confidence in the board and charged them to discharge their duties without fear or favour.



He said he will support them in the discharge of their duty and encouraged the Ministry of Finance to make available a budget for the smooth running of the office.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor is one of the main promises by Akufo-Addo during the 2016 general elections. The office is to help the Attorney General's Department in the fight against corruption in the country.