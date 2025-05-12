I was awake the whole time – Fella Makafui shares scary caesarean birth experience

Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur Fella Makafui has shared the deeply personal story of her childbirth experience for the first time in an exclusive Mother's day interview with Pulse Ghana.

Opening up about the unforgettable moment, Fella revealed that she had to undergo a caesarean section after doctors discovered that her daughter had turned in the womb, making natural delivery impossible.

"You know, it's crazy and I’m very happy that I’m talking about this because I don’t think I’ve spoken about my experience anywhere," she said.

According to her, the process was intense, but she remained awake and aware throughout.

. “I was actually awake throughout the process. I was seeing myself because of the seriousness—I had doctors, one on my right, one on my left, and there was just something that carried me like this,” she recalled.

Describing the surreal nature of the moment, Fella said she could feel herself moving, though she wasn’t in pain. “But I was not feeling any pain and they just kept asking, ‘Are you OK?’... over and over again,” she said.

The most frightening moment, she shared, came when she turned to look at a nurse on her left and unexpectedly caught a glimpse of her stomach in a mirror.

"Then I saw this mirror and I saw my stomach. You know, that was so scary," she added.

Fella’s story sheds light on the emotional and physical strength many women summon during childbirth and marks a rare moment of vulnerability from the popular actress, who is usually tight-lipped about her private life.

Fella Makafui, born Fella Precious Makafui, rose to fame through her role in the popular Ghanaian television series YOLO (You Only Live Once), where she played the character Serwaa. Beyond acting, she has built a reputation as a successful entrepreneur with ventures in the beauty, fashion, and wellness industries.