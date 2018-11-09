Corruption: No serious evidence found against my appointees so far – Nana Addo

news

President Akufo Addo maintains that he is superintending over a clean government, insisting no serious evidence has so far been found against any of his appointees.

He said members of his administration will be subjected to thorough scrutiny should they ever be found culpable of corrupt practices.

READ ALSO: Ban on galamsey will affect Akufo-Addo in 2020 - Tarkwa chief

The President was speaking at the ongoing 2018 African Investment Forum organised in South Africa.

According to him, high office holders in the country must be accountable to the citizenry and that means investigating them (appointees) when they are found culpable of any corrupt acts.

He, however, stated that his government is clean, saying so far no evidence has been found to suggest any of his appointees is corrupt.

“We have to make an example, we who are in office in Ghana, so that if allegations are made and evidence is given to suggest that members of my administration are indulging in corrupt acts,…I see to it that it is investigated,” the President said.

“So far investigations have not yielded any serious evidence but it is important that it is known that people in my administration will themselves be subject to scrutiny if they go off schedule, so I believe it is those two things. First of all, the institutional arrangement, which the office is all about and secondly the attitudes of me and those in government about the attitudes of corruption.”

READ ALSO: Nana Addo exposed over Charlotte Osei's ECOWAS top job – Nketia

This comes following several allegations of corruption in the NPP government, with the Director General of the Ghana Maritime Authority being the latest to stir controversy after reportedly spending a whopping GHc1 million on the renovation of his 2-bedroom apartment.

Meanwhile, Eastern Regional Director of the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO), Fred Dzeny, was also suspended earlier this week for urging the government to prosecute its own appointees to show how serious it is against corruption.

Mr. Dzeny was, however, later reinstated after the public kicked against his suspension.