3 sex positions that involves spanking

Erotic spanking is the act of spanking another person for the sexual arousal or gratification of either or both parties.

Activities range from a spontaneous smack on bare buttocks during a sexual activity, to occasional sexual roleplay, such as ageplay, to domestic discipline and may involve the use of a hand or the use of a variety of spanking implements, such as a spanking paddle or cane. Erotic spankings are commonly combined with other forms of sexual foreplay.

You and I

This position is great for intimacy. He sits in a chair. You sit on his lap, lowering yourself onto his boner, then lean all the way down so your hands are on the floor. He lifts your hips or swats your bum, as needed/desperately wanted.

New doggie

We can talk about sex positions without mentioning doggie. Assume the position but put your face down into a pillow so you'll experience your partner's touch more vividly. He alternates stinging strikes with deep thrusts. A well-placed, yet sporadically applied vibrator, will add an infuriatingly pleasurable layer of torment.

Dear mistress

Role playing is an easy way to spice up things in the bedroom. The woman\spankee should lie backward on a couch with her legs bent back by her head and butt up on the back of the couch.

The spanker\man stands behind the couch wielding the instruments of their choice. If the spankee wishes to touch themselves during, they may, but only when the spanker gives permission after a satisfactory amount of begging.