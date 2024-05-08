ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle

10 poses to try with your girlfriend if she's taller than you

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Posing for photos when you're shorter than your girlfriend can be fun and flattering with a few creative techniques.

Poses to try with your girlfriend if she's taller than you
Poses to try with your girlfriend if she's taller than you

These tips will help you find poses that either minimize the height difference or create an aesthetic that doesn't focus on height at all. Here are some pose ideas that can make you appear taller or at least emphasize other aspects of your relationship:

Recommended articles

  1. Stairs or elevated surfaces: Pose on a step or any elevated surface while your girlfriend stands one step below you. This can help balance the height difference subtly without making it obvious that you're standing on something.
Staircase pose
Staircase pose staircase pose Pulse Ghana

2. Seated poses: Sitting down is a great equalizer when it comes to height. Sit on a bench, ledge, or chair with your girlfriend. You can have your girlfriend sit while you stand or kneel beside her, which might give the illusion of more height, especially if you are closer to the camera.

ADVERTISEMENT
Young couple sitting on bench in park
Young couple sitting on bench in park BusinessInsider USA Images

3. Walking or action shots: Have a photo taken while walking together, with you slightly in front. The perspective can make you appear taller, especially if the photo is taken at a lower angle.

young couple walking
young couple walking monkeybusinessimages/Getty Images

4. Lean or tilt: Ask your girlfriend to lean slightly towards you or tilt her head towards yours. This pose is not only sweet but also reduces height differences. You can enhance this effect by standing upright and stretching your torso.

The lean pose
The lean pose The lean pose Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

Use perspective and angles: Play with camera angles. Have the photographer shoot from a lower angle, looking upwards, with you closer to the camera. This angle can make you appear taller relative to your girlfriend.

Low angle view of men and women in colorful suits [Image Credit: Clint Maliq]
Low angle view of men and women in colorful suits [Image Credit: Clint Maliq] Low angle view of men and women in colorful suits [Image Credit: Clint Maliq] Pulse Live Kenya

Back-to-back: Standing back-to-back can be a stylish way to pose without emphasizing height. This pose is about connection and parity and looks great in photos.

Back to back
Back to back Back to back Pulse Ghana

Foreground focus: Have yourself in the foreground and your girlfriend slightly in the background. This difference in depth can make you seem taller.

ADVERTISEMENT

Creative blocking: Use elements of your surroundings to creatively alter perceived heights. For example, you can stand on a curb while your girlfriend stands off it, or use a sloped path where you stand higher naturally.

Hugging or embracing: When you hug or embrace, heights become less noticeable. A pose where you're embracing your girlfriend from behind or wrapping your arms around each other can shift the focus from height to the closeness of your relationship.

A couple hugging
A couple hugging Pulse Live Kenya

Have fun and be confident: Ultimately, confidence shines in photos. Enjoy the moment and focus on the connection with your girlfriend rather than the height difference. A genuine smile and relaxed posture make any photo better.

Using these tips, you can create flattering and creative photos that focus on your relationship and dynamics rather than height differences.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Employment in Ghana

6 ways to get a job in Ghana

Alternatives to breastfeeding [Parents]

Aside from breastfeeding, here are 5 feeding alternatives for newborns

This sleeping position has a disastrous effect on almost all sections of the spine [Everyday Health]

Experts want you to stop sleeping in this position — it's the worst

Black couple on wedding day [Bridal Guide]

3 things you can do on your wedding day if you can't dance