4 benefits of exercising(Pulse Contributor’s Opinion)

Everyone, regardless of age, sex or ability cannot ignore the benefit of exercise. So get moving to make the most of it. So why should you exercise? Check out these 4 benefits of exercising;

  1. It controls weight: Exercise helps prevent excessive weight gain by burning calories in your body. If you engage in more strenuous exercise, you will burn more calories. It will help you maintain a normal weight. There are several means to exercise. You can use the gym, download exercise apps on your phone, or go for a jog. You can ignore the car on your trip to the store. These can all contribute to healthy weight loss.
2. It strengthens the muscles: Your muscles basically move you around. It is important to keep them in good shape for the function. There are fibers in our muscles that contain thick and thin filaments. These filaments help us to contract and relax the muscles. Exercising strengthens the muscles and makes us stronger

3. It helps our body fight diseases: Exercise helps us prevent and manage many health problems like stroke, high blood pressure, diabetes, arthritis, and some heart diseases. There is good cholesterol and bad cholesterol produced in our bodies. Exercising boosts the good cholesterol called high-density lipoprotein and reduces the bad one thereby reducing all fat-related diseases. It prevents atherosclerosis and ensures good circulation of blood.

4. It helps sparks your sex life: It is normal to feel tired after physical intimacy. However, there may be a problem when you feel too exhausted. Exercising releases brain chemicals that improve your self-esteem and helps your nerves function.

The bottom line is that physical activities are great ways to feel better, boost your health. According to the United States Department of Health, it is recommended that you have at least 150 minutes a week on moderate exercises and 75 minutes a week on vigorous activities. These exercises include running, swimming, and skipping.

Prince Afram.

Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf

