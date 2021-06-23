4 benefits of exercising(Pulse Contributor’s Opinion)

2. It strengthens the muscles: Your muscles basically move you around. It is important to keep them in good shape for the function. There are fibers in our muscles that contain thick and thin filaments. These filaments help us to contract and relax the muscles. Exercising strengthens the muscles and makes us stronger

3. It helps our body fight diseases: Exercise helps us prevent and manage many health problems like stroke, high blood pressure, diabetes, arthritis, and some heart diseases. There is good cholesterol and bad cholesterol produced in our bodies. Exercising boosts the good cholesterol called high-density lipoprotein and reduces the bad one thereby reducing all fat-related diseases. It prevents atherosclerosis and ensures good circulation of blood.

4. It helps sparks your sex life: It is normal to feel tired after physical intimacy. However, there may be a problem when you feel too exhausted. Exercising releases brain chemicals that improve your self-esteem and helps your nerves function.

The bottom line is that physical activities are great ways to feel better, boost your health. According to the United States Department of Health, it is recommended that you have at least 150 minutes a week on moderate exercises and 75 minutes a week on vigorous activities. These exercises include running, swimming, and skipping.

Prince Afram.