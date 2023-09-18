4 facts about the Guan people of Ghana

First Settlers: The Guan ethnic group of Ghana holds the distinction of being the first settlers in the region.

Every other tribe that resides in Ghana today came to meet the Guan people.

They are said to have moved in from present-day Burkina and settled in Ghana in 100AD.

This historical significance showcases their deep-rooted presence in the country.

Peaceful Coexistence: Known for their tolerant and peaceful nature, the Guans have been able to coexist harmoniously with every other tribe that settled in Ghana over time.

Their ability to foster peaceful relations with diverse communities is a testament to their cultural values.

Wide Geographic Presence: The Guans have established settlements all across Ghana, demonstrating their widespread presence in the country.

These settlements can be found in various regions, including Oti, Bono, Akuapim, Nothern region, volta region, etc.

Showcasing the diversity and adaptability of their culture across the nation.

Kenkey is their staple food: Their kenkey is quite different from the traditional Ga Kenkey.

The Guan Kenkey involves de-husking the corn before milling it and turning it into dough.

All the same, the Guan Kenkey is an enjoyable meal and can be incorporated into your food menu.

These are just four out of a lot of interesting facts about the aboriginal Guan people of Ghana.

In conclusion, the Guans are viewed as a minority ethnic group in Ghana now.