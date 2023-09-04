5 lies our mothers told us

Growing up opens our eyes to a different perspective altogether.

"The way to a man's heart is through his stomach."

We were taught that learning to cook is essential for our survival and to win a man's love. However, in reality, a man's love is not solely dependent on your culinary skills.

ADVERTISEMENT

All men are not same, some love women who cook, some love women who work, one formula doesn't work for all.

If someone loves you, they will do so regardless of your cooking abilities. While learning to cook is valuable, it doesn't define your worthiness as 'marriage material.'

"If you are a good girl, you will have a good marriage."

Contrary to this belief, the success of a marriage isn't determined solely by one's character. Love and marriage are complex, and they don't always follow a set pattern.

A good marriage requires effort from both partners, and it's not a guarantee that being 'good’ will ensure a perfect union.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Marriage is the ultimate destination for any woman."

This misconception overlooks the fact that people have different life paths. Some will marry, some won't, and the timing varies for each person.

Singlehood isn't indicative of one's character; it's a personal choice. Don't succumb to societal or parental pressure to rush into a marriage that might not be right for you.

"When you have kids, the money will come."

Parenthood is a significant responsibility that demands careful planning. Assuming that having children automatically brings financial stability is a mistake.

ADVERTISEMENT

It's crucial to plan for your children's well-being in advance, rather than expecting that parenthood will miraculously generate income.

"If you do everything right in your marriage, your husband won't cheat."

Infidelity is a complex issue and often has little to do with a partner's actions. Blaming yourself for your spouse's choices is unfair and unhelpful.

A faithful partner will remain faithful, and if cheating occurs, it's a reflection of their choices, not your worth or actions.