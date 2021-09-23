5 things no one tell you about life after school (university)

And you’re going to go through these things when you’re done with university and are officially an adult. Here’s a list of them below:

Being super broke

How is this even possible? You’ve got a job, you follow all the financial advice on social media you’re very serious about wanting to save. All that, but somehow, you’re still always broke. Life after school is a scam!

The responsibilities

When you’re a kid and want to be treated with more respect and be an adult. When you finish school … oh, you’ll be treated like an adult alright. So many responsibilities are just dumped on you and you’re expected to be able to handle them.

Never getting enough sleep

One of the perks of being an adult is that no one is going to tell you what time to be asleep by. But all that freedom can be toxic. You end up staying up late for no reason and then complain about how bad you feel in the morning.

Unemployment

As a kid, you probably pictured all the vacations that you would take with the money that you made from your fancy job. Sadly, not even the stories of unemployment are enough to prepare you for unemployment and all that comes with it.

Losing friendships