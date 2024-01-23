5 things you should know before you get braces

1. It's not just for kids First things first, braces aren't only for the young ones. More adults are getting them too! It's never too late to straighten your teeth and boost your confidence.

2. A bit of discomfort Let's keep it real – braces can be a bit uncomfortable, especially after tightening sessions. Your mouth may feel sore, but don't worry, it's all part of the journey to a perfect smile. It gets easier with time!

3. Food habits will change Get ready to say a temporary goodbye to some munchies. Sticky, hard, or chewy foods? They’re a no-go with braces. It's sad, I know, but it's all for the greater good of your teeth. It’s a small price to pay for straight teeth.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Brushing becomes a big deal Brace yourself for some serious brushing and flossing. With braces, keeping your teeth clean takes more effort. You’ll need to brush after every meal to keep those braces sparkling and your teeth healthy.

5. Patience is key: Remember, getting that dream smile doesn't happen overnight. Braces usually stay on for about 1 to 3 years, depending on your needs. Patience is your best friend here. You'll have to be patient and trust the process.