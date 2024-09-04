5 things you won’t believe could be spying on you

From smart TVs to virtual assistants like Alexa or Siri, these gadgets are meant to simplify our daily routines. But have you ever thought about how these devices might be watching or listening to you?

Many modern household items are built with cameras, microphones, or sensors that can collect data, sometimes without us even knowing it. While these features can be useful, they can also be a little scary.

Who else might be listening in on your private conversations, or watching what you do in your home? Let’s take a look at five everyday items that you probably didn’t know could be spying on you.

1. Smart TVs

Smart TVs have become a popular choice in many homes because they can stream shows, browse the internet, and even connect to social media. But did you know that your smart TV might be listening to you? Many smart TVs have voice recognition features, meaning they can hear and record your conversations. Some even have cameras that can capture video. Companies use this data to improve their services, but there’s a risk that hackers or unwanted parties could access this information. To protect yourself, check your TV settings and disable voice or camera features if you’re not using them.

2. Smart speakers and virtual assistants

Devices like Amazon Echo (Alexa), Google Home, and Apple’s Siri are always listening for their wake word, like “Hey Siri” or “Alexa.”

While they only record once activated, there have been cases where these devices accidentally picked up conversations. These recordings are sometimes sent to the cloud to improve voice recognition technology. If privacy is a concern, you can mute the microphone when you’re not using the device or review your privacy settings to limit data sharing.

3. Baby monitors

Baby monitors are a great way to keep an eye on your little ones, but they can also be a target for hackers. Many modern baby monitors connect to the internet and can be accessed remotely.

If these devices aren’t properly secured with strong passwords or updated software, strangers could potentially spy on your baby and even listen to conversations in the room. Always secure your baby monitor with a strong password and keep the software updated to protect your family’s privacy.

4. Smart thermostats

Smart thermostats, like Nest, help you control the temperature in your home more efficiently. They can learn your schedule and preferences, which is convenient. However, these devices also collect data about your daily habits and movements. This information could be shared with third parties or be at risk if the device is hacked. Make sure your thermostat’s security settings are properly configured, and consider what data you’re comfortable sharing.

5. Security cameras and doorbells

Security cameras and smart doorbells, help keep your home safe by recording video of what’s happening around your property. However, these cameras can also be used to spy on you. If someone hacks into your security system, they could watch the live feed or access recorded videos. It’s important to use strong, unique passwords for your security devices and enable two-factor authentication if possible.

Protecting your privacy

Regularly update your devices, use strong passwords, and check your privacy settings. With a little caution, you can enjoy the benefits of modern technology without sacrificing your privacy.

