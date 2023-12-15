5 thoughtful Christmas gift ideas your mum would love

I mean, who deserves all the festive cheer more than the woman who birthed you, watched your infant head, and nurtured you? Yep, Mum. She’ll be so surprised, and will love the gift because she loves you.

Sometimes, it's not about how much you spend, but how much thought and love goes into your gift. So, make this Christmas one Mom will never forget, and watch her face light up brighter than a christmas tree:

A gourmet gift basket

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

You can gift your mum a pampering gift basket. Fill it with luxurious bath products like fragrant soaps and shea butter creams, get her favourite wine, throw in some scented candles for comfort, and any other thing you know she’ll love. Don’t forget to tuck in a crisp envelope filled with some Christmas money, a token of appreciation for all she does. Mum would feel loved!

Cook something special

Pulse Nigeria

Food is the language of love in many Nigerian households, and who speaks it better than Mum? This Christmas, do something as simple as cooking something special for mum. You don’t have to be a culinary master. Just whip something up, especially for Mum. Trust that she’ll love and appreciate your efforts.

ADVERTISEMENT

A beautiful fabric in African print

Pulse Nigeria

Not the most common gift, but it's a thoughtful one that’ll have your mum bragging to her friends. “My son bought me this” or “my daughter gifted me this.” You can get mum lace material, Ankara or African Brocade so she gets to give her tailor and choose whichever style she wants. Alternatively, get her a beautiful already-made bubu gown that she can wear on Christmas day. If you're going for a piece of fabric, choose that one that complements her personality and style, whether it's lace, Ankara, or even Adire. Imagine the joy on her face as she drapes herself in one of these, ready to turn heads at any gathering.

A tech package

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

You can surprise Mum with a new phone, a custom-engraved phone case, and a power bank. An all-in-one package! This may be breaking the bank, but Mum is definitely worth it.

The gift of time

Pulse Nigeria

Sometimes, the most precious gift you can give is the gift of your time, and every mum loves to spend time with her children. Create time to go see Mum and spend some quality time with her. Offer to take over the holiday chores, plan a family movie marathon, or simply be present and listen. Let Mum know that she's a cherished loved one who deserves all the love and attention in the world.

P.S. Don't forget the handwritten card – it's the cherry on top of any thoughtful gift!

ADVERTISEMENT