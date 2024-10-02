ADVERTISEMENT
6 unusual signs of low intelligence in a person

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

It's important to approach the topic of intelligence with sensitivity, as intelligence can manifest in many different ways, and everyone has unique strengths and weaknesses.

Low IQ- Premium Times Opinions
However, unusual signs of low intelligence can sometimes manifest in subtle or unexpected, as they may not align with common stereotypes.

Here are some less obvious signs that could suggest difficulties with cognitive processing or critical thinking:

People with lower intelligence may often hold onto false beliefs or information with excessive confidence. This overconfidence can be due to a lack of ability to critically analyse or fact-check the information they receive.

Not being able to pick up on sarcasm, jokes, or irony can be an unusual sign. This is because understanding humour often requires a degree of abstract thinking and social awareness, which might be lacking.

Difficulty recognising sarcasm or jokes
People who struggle to link actions with consequences or fail to understand the cause-and-effect relationship in basic situations may have lower cognitive processing skills.

An unusual sign of low intelligence is an inability to see things from different perspectives or a rigid adherence to certain rules and ideas. They might struggle to adapt to new viewpoints or alternative methods and prefer sticking to a single way of thinking.

Some people might frequently repeat phrases or ideas they’ve heard without really understanding or analysing them. They often parrot information as if it were their own original thought, even if it doesn't directly relate to the context of the conversation.

Repetition of learned phrases or concepts. iStock
They may react to minor inconveniences with the same level of emotion as they would to major issues, showing difficulty in understanding the significance of events. This inability to differentiate between small and big problems could reflect limited reasoning skills.

It's important to note that these signs might be influenced by various factors, such as personality traits, lack of experience or education, or certain neurological or developmental conditions, rather than intelligence alone.

Additionally, everyone has unique strengths and weaknesses, and these signs should be considered in a broader context rather than as definitive markers.

