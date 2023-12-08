Tactics con artists use before they scam you

1. Sharing sad stories and playing the God card

Con artists are like storytellers. They start by telling you a sad tale, making you feel sorry for them. Then, they might say that a higher power, like God, guided them to you. This emotional tactic makes it hard for you to say no and tricks you into trusting them.

2. Promising big money

Con artists love talking about making lots of money fast. They might say things like, "Give me some money, and I'll double it for you."

Be careful! Legit ways to make money usually don't come with such surefire promises. If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

3. Being super generous

Sometimes, con artists act super nice. They might lend you money or give you gifts to make you feel like you owe them.

This sneaky move is meant to make you more likely to give them what they want later on. Don't fall for it!

4. Always talking about money

Con artists can't stop talking about money. Everything revolves around it for them. They might brag about huge sums of money they're expecting but without any real details.

This constant money talk is a way to make you think they're successful and trustworthy.

5. Fancy deals and investments

Watch out for people who always talk about big business deals and investments. Con artists love creating an image of success.

They make it seem like they're part of exclusive opportunities. This makes you more likely to believe them and fall into their trap.

Con artists are tricky folks who use emotions and promises to get what they want. By being aware of their tactics, you can protect yourself from falling for their scams.