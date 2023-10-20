ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle

According to studies, these are the effects of wearing neckties

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Studies say that wearing a necktie itself does not have a direct negative impact on health.

necktie
necktie

However, there are some considerations related to wearing neckties that can potentially affect health or comfort in certain situations:

Recommended articles

1. Reduced blood flow: Wearing a necktie tightly or with a tight collar can restrict blood flow to the brain. This can lead to discomfort and even fainting in extreme cases.

It's important to wear a tie with an appropriate level of tightness to avoid this issue.

2. Neck and shoulder tension: Wearing a necktie can contribute to neck and shoulder tension or discomfort, particularly if the tie is too tight or if you wear it for extended periods.

ADVERTISEMENT

This can lead to muscle strain and discomfort.

3. Reduced range of motion: Ties can restrict neck movement, which can be problematic in certain work environments or situations where you need a wide range of motion.

This is less of a health concern and more of a practical consideration.

4. Contaminant accumulation: Over time, neckties can accumulate dirt, sweat, and other contaminants, which could potentially cause skin irritation or other minor health issues if not cleaned regularly.

It's essential to wear a necktie comfortably, and not too tight, to minimize these potential health-related issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

In general, the impact of wearing a necktie on health is more about how you wear it and your individual comfort levels rather than any inherent health risks associated with neckties themselves.

So rock that necktie just do your best to be conscious about how you rock it.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nana Ama Mcbrown

EMYAfrica23: Nana Ama McBrown reminds us of why she is the queen of fashion

10 fashion statements that left a lasting impression on us

EMYAfrica23: 10 best-dressed women on the red carpet

The first thing you pick up in the morning

Don't check your phone first thing in the morning, here's why

5 things you shouldn't share with others about your partner

5 things you shouldn't share with others about your partner