Ghanaian spiritualist predicted President Trump and Elon Musk's beef in January (Video)

A video of a Ghanaian spiritual leader predicting a fallout between President Donald Trump and Elon Musk has gone viral online after the two men's public row this week.

The Nkosuohene of Dumasua and a spiritual analyst, Nana Ayebiafo Jnana, made the prediction back in January as part of his yearly forecasts. His words have now proved remarkably accurate following the dramatic breakdown in relations between the US President and the world's richest man.

Speaking in January this year, Nana Ayebiafo Jnana said:

President Trump and Elon Musk will have a fall out. There's going to be some friction between the two of them. From the beginning everything will look good, everything will look nice, but the stars say there'll be a fall out along the way. The reason is Elon Musk might not have his independence to do what he wishes.

The spiritual leader wasn't certain about the exact timing, but was clear about what would happen during Trump's presidency:

Not necessarily in 2025 but within the presidency of Donald Trump. So, from now till when Trump will be inaugurated this 2025, from 20th January ongoing until the end of his tenure, there's going to be a fall out between the two of them. Because Elon Musk is someone who cherishes his freedom and Trump might not give him that full freedom. So, they might have some kind of fall off according to the stars.

Trump and Musk at loggerheads

Donald Trump and Elon Musk

The prediction has come true sooner than expected. Trump and Musk's relationship has been a rollercoaster over the years, but things took a dramatic turn this week after what seemed like a solid partnership in the White House.

The row began over Trump's massive tax bill but quickly spiralled into something much more serious. Musk shocked many by suggesting on social media that the US President should be impeached.

He then launched a series of personal attacks against Trump, even claiming without proof that Trump appears in the "Epstein files" - documents related to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

These files include travel records and guest lists connected to Epstein and his associates. Some parts remain secret, leading to speculation and conspiracy theories about who might be mentioned.

Trump hit back with his own social media attacks, claiming he had asked Musk to leave his White House position. He also threatened to cut government subsidies and contracts given to Musk's companies.

MUST READ: Nyantakyi breaks down in tears narrating how Wa All Stars boss ended up in Nsawam prison