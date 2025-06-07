Nurses, midwives share crucial update on ongoing strike amid court injunction

Ghana's nurses and midwives say they will continue their strike despite a court injunction, claiming they haven't been officially served with any legal documents to stop their industrial action.

The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) has stated that it has not received any injunction notice from the court or the National Labour Commission (NLC) concerning its ongoing strike.

This follows the NLC securing an interlocutory injunction against the association's strike after declaring the action illegal. The injunction was granted by the High Court's Industrial and Labour Division in Accra on June 5, 2025.

Despite the court order, GRNMA insists that until they officially receive the injunction notice, the strike will continue. The association is sticking to the popular struggle motto "Aluta continua" - meaning "the struggle continues".

The GRNMA began the strike to protest delays in implementing their 2024 Collective Agreement, which includes unpaid allowances and delayed postings. The industrial action has led to significant disruptions in healthcare delivery across the country.

Ghana nurses

GRNMA's Response

Speaking in an interview with Citi News on Friday June 6, 2025, Public Relations Officer of the GRNMA, Joseph Krampah, explained that while the association respects the law and the courts, they cannot act on any legal documents they have not been served. Krampah said:

They think that they should serve us a letter; we can't prevent them, but what constitutes an illegal strike? When in Ghana has the Labour Commission said that this strike is legal? It is only illegal when they don't inform your office about the intended strike, and we did—you had the letter.

He added:

If you are declaring it as illegal or whatever and you are bringing injunction, that is your job to do, and we respect the court and the NLC very much. We are law-abiding people. But just that things that we have not seen, we cannot act on them. I am saying that we haven't received any letter. None of the executives have been served any letter about that. So, till we know that, aluta continua.

Ghana nurses striking

Current Situation

The standoff continues as healthcare services remain disrupted across Ghana. The GRNMA maintains that proper legal procedures must be followed, including the formal serving of court documents, before they will consider ending their industrial action.