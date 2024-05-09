ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

10 signs of severe mental distress you probably think are normal

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

A mental breakdown, also referred to as a nervous breakdown, is a period of intense mental distress where an individual is unable to function in everyday life.

Mental breakdown. FG Trade/Getty Images
Mental breakdown. FG Trade/Getty Images

This term isn't a clinical diagnosis per se, but it signifies an acute emotional or psychological collapse. The signs can vary widely, and sometimes people might not immediately recognize them in themselves.

Recommended articles

Here are some signs that could indicate someone is experiencing a mental breakdown:

Constant, severe tiredness that doesn’t improve with rest could be a sign of a mental breakdown. This fatigue often feels physical but is deeply rooted in emotional or mental exhaustion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Feelings of detachment or estrangement from oneself or reality, known as dissociation, can indicate a severe level of stress or anxiety.

Experiencing severe mood swings, from highs to deep lows, can be a sign of emotional instability associated with a mental breakdown.

ADVERTISEMENT

Withdrawing from social interactions and isolating oneself, avoiding friends, family, and social activities one used to enjoy, could signal a breakdown.

Physical symptoms such as headaches, stomachaches, and other unexplained body pains can be manifestations of mental distress.

Frequent panic attacks, characterized by intense and overwhelming fear that something awful is about to happen, are common signs of acute anxiety and a possible mental breakdown.

ADVERTISEMENT

If decision-making or concentrating on tasks becomes increasingly difficult, and you find yourself unable to focus at work or at home, it could be a sign of mental overload.

Changes in sleep patterns, such as insomnia or sleeping too much, can also be indicative of mental health issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Losing interest in personal care and general hygiene can be a symptom of depression and mental health decline.

Persistent feelings of despair, hopelessness, and a lack of purpose or meaning in life are significant indicators of mental health distress.

If you or someone you know is exhibiting these signs, it's important to seek help from a mental health professional. Early intervention can make a significant difference in recovery and help manage the symptoms more effectively.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

This sleeping position has a disastrous effect on almost all sections of the spine [Everyday Health]

Experts want you to stop sleeping in this position — it's the worst

Crying at specific times can help you lose weight [Women'sHealth]

Did you know crying at specific times helps you lose weight? Find out

Deafness: Causes, treatment, and management [UF Health]

Deafness: Causes, treatment, and management

Why leaves are important for every worker [BlogsMangoHoliday]

Here are 8 reasons every worker deserves a break