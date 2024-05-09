10 signs of severe mental distress you probably think are normal

Here are some signs that could indicate someone is experiencing a mental breakdown:

1. Overwhelming fatigue

Constant, severe tiredness that doesn’t improve with rest could be a sign of a mental breakdown. This fatigue often feels physical but is deeply rooted in emotional or mental exhaustion.

2. Detachment from reality

Feelings of detachment or estrangement from oneself or reality, known as dissociation, can indicate a severe level of stress or anxiety.

3. Intense mood swings

Experiencing severe mood swings, from highs to deep lows, can be a sign of emotional instability associated with a mental breakdown.

4. Uncharacteristic isolation or withdrawal

Withdrawing from social interactions and isolating oneself, avoiding friends, family, and social activities one used to enjoy, could signal a breakdown.

5. Physical symptoms

Physical symptoms such as headaches, stomachaches, and other unexplained body pains can be manifestations of mental distress.

6. Panic attacks

Frequent panic attacks, characterized by intense and overwhelming fear that something awful is about to happen, are common signs of acute anxiety and a possible mental breakdown.

7. Inability to concentrate or think clearly

If decision-making or concentrating on tasks becomes increasingly difficult, and you find yourself unable to focus at work or at home, it could be a sign of mental overload.

8. Sleep disturbances

Changes in sleep patterns, such as insomnia or sleeping too much, can also be indicative of mental health issues.

9. Neglecting personal hygiene

Losing interest in personal care and general hygiene can be a symptom of depression and mental health decline.

10. Feelings of hopelessness or despair

Persistent feelings of despair, hopelessness, and a lack of purpose or meaning in life are significant indicators of mental health distress.