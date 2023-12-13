2 ways to undo your locs without losing your hair

There are several ways to undo your locs without losing too much hair, though it requires a lot of patience and takes a lot of time.
If you want you are tired of your locs and want a new look, you don’t have to cut off your hair and start afresh.
Combing out locs can be a delicate process to avoid damage to the hair. Here are two methods you can use:
1. Conditioning and detangling:
· Start by saturating your locs with a good amount of conditioner. Choose a conditioner that provides slip and moisture to make the hair more pliable
· Gently work the conditioner through your locs, making sure each strand is coated. You may want to use a wide-tooth comb to help distribute the conditioner evenly
· Once the hair is well-conditioned, use a crocheting pin to start detangling from the tips and work your way up towards the roots. Be patient and take your time to avoid breakages
· If you encounter stubborn knots, apply more conditioner and work on the tangle gradually. You may also use your fingers to gently separate the hair
· Continue this process until all the locs are detangled
2. Oil soak and separation:
· Apply a generous amount of oil (such as coconut oil, olive oil, or a specialized hair-detangling oil) to your locs. The oil helps to lubricate the strands and minimize friction during detangling
· Allow the oil to sit on your locs for at least 30 minutes or longer. You can cover your hair with a plastic cap or wrap to create some warmth, which can enhance the conditioning effect
· After the oil treatment, use your fingers, or a hairpin to gently separate the locs. Start from the tips and work your way towards the roots
· Take your time and be gentle. If you encounter resistance, apply more oil to the specific area and continue the process
· Once the locs are sufficiently separated, you can wash your hair to remove the excess oil
After either method, it's important to follow up with a thorough wash and conditioning to remove any residual product and keep your hair healthy.
Keep in mind that patience is key during this process, and if you're uncertain or uncomfortable, consider seeking assistance from a professional stylist.
