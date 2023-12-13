2 ways to undo your locs without losing your hair

Combing out locs can be a delicate process to avoid damage to the hair. Here are two methods you can use:

1. Conditioning and detangling:

· Start by saturating your locs with a good amount of conditioner. Choose a conditioner that provides slip and moisture to make the hair more pliable

· Gently work the conditioner through your locs, making sure each strand is coated. You may want to use a wide-tooth comb to help distribute the conditioner evenly

· Once the hair is well-conditioned, use a crocheting pin to start detangling from the tips and work your way up towards the roots. Be patient and take your time to avoid breakages

· If you encounter stubborn knots, apply more conditioner and work on the tangle gradually. You may also use your fingers to gently separate the hair

· Continue this process until all the locs are detangled

2. Oil soak and separation:

· Apply a generous amount of oil (such as coconut oil, olive oil, or a specialized hair-detangling oil) to your locs. The oil helps to lubricate the strands and minimize friction during detangling

· Allow the oil to sit on your locs for at least 30 minutes or longer. You can cover your hair with a plastic cap or wrap to create some warmth, which can enhance the conditioning effect

· After the oil treatment, use your fingers, or a hairpin to gently separate the locs. Start from the tips and work your way towards the roots

· Take your time and be gentle. If you encounter resistance, apply more oil to the specific area and continue the process

· Once the locs are sufficiently separated, you can wash your hair to remove the excess oil

After either method, it's important to follow up with a thorough wash and conditioning to remove any residual product and keep your hair healthy.