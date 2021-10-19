3 surprising ways avocados may boost fertility

Even in normal-weight individuals, healthy eating can help prepare your body and can make a difference in whether you get pregnant or not.

Luckily, there are so many different delicious foods that are rich in nutrients and vitamins and can boost fertility.

To the relief of many, studies show avocados, as one fruit (yes avocados), are showing positive results when trying to conceive.

So sigh in relief, and have a millennial favourite, avocado toast with a side of baked avocado fries! Just remember to eat in moderation as too much of a good thing can end up with unwanted results.

So what makes avocados so special when it comes to both female and male fertility?

Three reasons avocados may help you get pregnant

High in nutrients

Avocados are nutrient-dense with folate (folic acid) which is key for preconception health.

Healthy fat

Avocados contain a lot of fat — but it is the good kind! The unsaturated fats in avocados can help manage sugars and decrease inflammation and risks of heart disease.

Rich in phytonutrients

Avocados are also rich in phytonutrients that may help protect cells from damage.