4 dangers of eating too much sugar to the skin

The World Health Organisation recommends no more than 25 grams of sugar a day for the average adult, but we all know that exceeding this is very easy due to the world we live in.

Although sugar in itself is not harmful, excessive intake of sugar in our diet can harm our body, especially the skin.

With that being said, here’s a list of them below:

Leads to breakouts

Too much sugar encourages acne, first by increasing skin inflammation, secondly it thwarts the body’s white blood cells to fight off infection, making acne worse than ever.

Gives you a red face

Dermatologists across the world have warned against a ‘sugar face’. Well, that cute red face that you thought indicated towards a healthy glow is nothing but a sugar face caused by eating too much sugar and the ill effects it has on your skin.

Increases inflammation

Studies show that the moment you eat something sugary – your body produces insulin. This happens to stabilise your blood sugar levels, but the moment insulin is released in the body, the body's inflammation goes up and causes the skin to turn red. If you have pre-existing conditions like acne, eczema or rosacea then the inflammation could be a bigger problem.

Flares up allergies