4 harmful cosmetic ingredients that cause acne on your face

Gone are the days when people hardly check on the ingredients of skin care products before they buy them for use. Now, many people have become more discerning than ever before. They look at the ingredient list before buying a product. This is a welcome change as a lack of awareness about which ingredients are beneficial for your skin and which are harmful to it can be risky.

In case you are unaware, some ingredients can be more harmful to your skin if you have acne-prone skin.

Here are some harmful cosmetic ingredients you should stay away from to avoid acne:

Salt or sodium chloride

Table salt is also known by the name sodium chloride. It is used as a thickening agent in makeup, but if you frequently break out, you should avoid it.

Applying salt to your face can make pimples more likely, much like eating too much salty food can clog your pores.

Although you might assume salt would be a great exfoliator, it can do serious damage to your skin.

Alcohol

We all know that drinking alcohol significantly dries out the skin, which leads to excessive production of sebum. To keep the skin hydrated and nourished, it makes it oilier than before. You should avoid using skincare products that include alcohol. Avoid using them unless there are other ingredients such as glycerine, that can neutralise the effects of alcohol.

Coconut oil

Coconut oil is used in DIY skincare remedies, but for people who are prone to acne, it might clog their pores. It’s odd that lauric acid, a byproduct of coconut oil, is actually employed in the treatment of acne.

Almond oil