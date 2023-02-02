4 side effects of eating peanuts in excess

High-calorie content in peanuts, for example, can be a disadvantage when it comes to weight watchers. Even high amounts of unsaturated fats can lead to problems like stroke, heart attack, digestive troubles, clogged arteries and other health complications.

Too much consumption of peanuts may damage your health. Here are a few effects:

You may gain weight

Since peanuts are a rich source of fat, their overconsumption may lead to unwanted weight gain. Research has proven that a handful of peanuts has 170 calories. According to the dietary guidelines, our body needs a daily intake of 1600 to 2400 calories. When snacking on peanuts, it’s easy to surpass the daily intake and it may lead to putting on some kilos.

Increase inflammation

Considering peanuts contain a high amount of omega-6 but not omega-3, peanuts may weigh your omega-3 to 6 ratios towards omega-6. An imbalance in these essential unsaturated fatty acids may cause inflammation in your body.

Inhibit mineral absorption

Despite their contribution to your overall health, peanuts may block mineral absorption in your body. Phytic acid, a component in peanuts, is responsible for inhibiting the absorption of iron, zinc, calcium, and magnesium. Over time, Phytates can contribute to mineral deficiencies, irritation in the intestinal tract, and allergies.

May cause high blood pressure