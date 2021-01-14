We cannot always be 100% careful with our skin but there are some things we do that might actually be responsible for the unexplainable breakouts on our skin.

Thus, you need to examine what you might be doing wrong that is affecting your skin.

Some people rule out skincare routine as a probable reason behind their breakouts and instead of convincing themselves that they generally have problematic skin or blame it on other triggers. Well, this might not be necessarily the case.

You might be doing some things that affect your skin and discontinuing these behaviours might actually do you good. But if you think you are doing all you can to keep your skin clear and it’s not working then consulting a dermatologist would be a good idea.

Here are some bad skincare habits you should consider stopping right away:

Always touching your face

Your hands handle very many things. From picking up stuff at the supermarket to opening doors. This means that they are constantly exposed to bacteria and harmful germs which can cause breakouts on your face.

Constantly wash your hands with soap and water and avoid touching your face as much as possible.

Not drinking enough water

Water is responsible for hydrating our skin and making sure we get rid of harmful toxins from our bodies. Make sure to consume the recommended 8-10 glasses of water a day to ensure that both your body and skin are well hydrated.

You can add sweeteners such as fruits to enhance the taste of your water for those who like me who detest plain water.

Popping pimples

Popping pimples can cause the spread of bacteria on the skin which may result in more pimples. Also, popping pimples might cause blackheads and I’m sure you wouldn’t want that.

Avoid popping pimples at all costs. Instead, let it dry out by itself. You can use a prescribed ointment to help with this process.

Using harsh chemicals

Sometimes not all products launched into the market are gentle on the skin. Some of them contain very harsh chemicals that can cause the skin to dry up.

Make sure you read the ingredients in the products you use and ensure they don’t have harmful chemicals that can dry off your skin.

Not moisturizing

It’s important to moisturize your skin daily. Apply a generous amount of moisturizer all over your body after a shower. This will ensure that your skin is well moisturized.

Use a moisturizer that is suitable for your skin type and one that tackles your skin problems like hyperpigmentation, sensitivity etc.